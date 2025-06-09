Okehampton Flyers coach Bethany Hill is celebrating being named Advanced Apprentice of the Year at the Bridgwater & Taunton College Apprenticeship and Placement Awards.
Gymnast-turned-coach Beth is undertaking a 16-month British Gymnastics apprenticeship with Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club and Bridgwater & Taunton College.
The apprenticeship sees her juggling full-time coaching, college work and event planning including fundraising and presentations.
Beth coaches gymnastics, tumbling and trampolining at Okehampton Flyers, where her bubbly and friendly manner makes her very popular with the children. She also attends South West tumbling and trampoline competitions, and this year has started coaching at national events attended by Okehampton Flyers gymnasts.
