The Hatherleigh Festival is back for another year and once again the line up does not disappoint.
Running from Monday, July 7 to Sunday, July 13, Hatherleigh Festival will see free entertainment, live music, art exhibitions and more.
Headline acts include Hazaar!, Exeter Jazz Orchestra, Hedluv + Passman and Horce Divorse.
Alongside live music there are events for all ages such as family-friendly drumming workshops, close encounters with birds of prey and an abundance of street market stalls.
After the success of last year’s street food selection, there will be six pop-up kitchens selling dishes from around the world.
Many of the events at the festival will be free.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.