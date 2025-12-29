The South West has been placed under a yellow cold health alert for this week.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the cold-health alert (CHA) for most of England (except the North East and North West) from now until midday on Monday, January 5.
Expected low temperatures are likely to result in increased use of health care services by vulnerable people.
It will mean an increase in risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over, those with pre-existing health conditions (including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases) and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough.
The UKHSA has published guidance for professionals protecting vulnerable people and for the public on staying safe during cold weather.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, HKHSA head of extreme events and health protection, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.
“Forecasted temperatures can seriously affect health, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for over-65s and those with pre-existing health conditions.”
Under the weather health alerting system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber CHA means cold weather impacts could affect the whole health service for over extended periods. Yellow CHAs have lesser consequences.
