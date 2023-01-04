TWO otter cubs, believed to be sisters, have been rescued after separation from their mother.
The cubs, about three weeks old, were found in Tavistock — one in a shop doorway and one in a garden.
The increased number of otters found needing human help is thought to be due to the high river levels.
Anyone finding an otter needing help is advised not to handle them because they can cause serious wounds through a strong bite.
Both cubs have been taken in by the UK wild Otter Trust, based in north Devon and are being checked by specialist vets before undergoing rehabilitation.
The first was found in someone’s garden and the second behind a metal security gate at Robertsons pizza.
She was trapped by well known Dartmoor livestock welfare officer Karla McKechnie who took her to Westmoor Veterinary Hospital in Tavistock who cared for her before the Otter Trust took her and called her Margherita after the pizza restaurant.
Karla said: ‘I was called by the butchers opposite Robertsons yesterday (Monday 9 January) and I agreed to help because I know them. I normally wouldn’t get involved with otters because my role is helping livestock on the moor. However, I’m happy to help if there’s no one else and I found the young otter curled up behind a barred metal gate and couldn’t get my arms through so i put on my tough gloves and used two sticks and, with a friend, managed to get it into a dog cage in the car and took it to the vets.’
She added: ‘Although it’s a shame the cubs get separated and killed, it’s a really good sign that there are more otters around after the reintroduction programmes in the wild.’
Sinetta Jones, Westmoor Registered Veterinary Nurse, said: ‘It’s lovely to look after an otter cub. It’s the first time people can remember having an otter.
‘It was lively and we used heavy duty gloves to handle it because they have very sharp teeth and a strong grip and can cut through flesh. It was quite cute, but a bit scared and timid. We called the Otter Trust who can get it ready to go back into the wild and put it in a quiet room and gave it white fish and it got stuck in, so couldn’t have been ill or hurt.’
Two young otters were seen recently in the weir near Abbey Bridge in Tavistock.
Dave Webb, Otter Trust founder, said: ‘These otters are too young to look after themselves and could have drowned. After our vets give them the all-clear we’ll rehabiliate them as a pair and teach them to play and hunt - all the things their mother would have done, if they hadn’t lost her. Then we’ll introduce them back into the wild after 12 months.’
Anyone finding an otter of any age needing help can call UKWOT on 07866 462820 or 01769 580621 for advice.