Controversial on-street parking charges could be introduced to Tavistock, raising fears this would discourage shoppers and harm the high street economy.
Tavistock council and the business community have been advised that on-street car parking charges could be introduced into areas which have remained free up to now.
The idea has been floated in previous years and always fought off by opposition from businesses and councillors.
However, the idea is again suggested as one of the measures Devon County Council is considering to tackle its huge budget deficit.
Cllr Debo Sellis, Tavistock’s county councillor, has informed the town council and the Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID).
In a report to last week’s town council meeting she said: ‘I have been advised that on-street car parking charges will most likely be brought into areas which have escaped. I have resisted this since 2010, much to the annoyance of some fellow county council members. I don’t support this. However, let’s work together and and adopt the adage “hello change. What good do you bring?”.’
It is expected that new restrictions would be for one-hour parking and that the first half-hour would be free.
She said that if on-street parking charges were introduced, then the time was right for for residents to be offered parking permits.
Cllr Sellis said: ‘Some residents in Tavistock have been wanting to secure parking permits over the years.
‘When I have asked for help in securing this, I have always been told that if we have residents’ permits, Tavistock will have to have on-street parking charging.
‘My thoughts then are, ok, if we are going to have on-street car parking inflicted on the town, then residents must be able to investigate residential car parking permits.’
She added: ‘Many traders have been dismayed at the changing of (existing) long-stay Abbey Rise parking to short-stay, for example, so it will be critical for West Devon Borough councillors for Tavistock to focus on time frames and charges associated with off-street parking.’
The borough’s car parks and town council’s Market Road and Guildhall car parks will also have to be considered within any new proposed overall charging regime.
If the charges are confirmed, Cllr Sellis plans to hold a public meeting attended by al parties concerned including, the town council and borough councillors for Tavistock, county council finance officer and leader, the borough councillor responsible for off-street parking, Tavistock BID and chamber of commerce, emergency services and people wanting residential car parking.
Cllr Sellis has asked councillors to let her know which areas they think could have on-street parking charges.
She added: ‘I have given the heads-up to the BID manager and we will have to work together to hopefully improve daily commerce. We have a challenge, to say the least.’