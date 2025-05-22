Over £1,000 has been raised towards a ramp of Okehampton Skatepark after a successful event aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour.
The Okehampton Skate Jam event, organised by local Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Sean Jones, saw families and young people enjoy competitions, climb walls and take part in other activities on the site off Beare Bridge Road.
Sean has been working with local businesses and charities in Okehampton in a bid to get funding for the park off the ground.
He said: “The idea for Skate Jam came about when a local company heard about the funded graffiti session and suggested hosting an event to promote the facilities.
“Okehampton doesn’t have much to offer children – particularly those aged ten to 16 – and we hope local resources like the skatepark will be effective in reducing and preventing anti-social behaviour.
“The skatepark has great potential to bring the community together but is in desperate need of renovation and there just isn’t the funding available. So all of the money raised on Saturday will go to the Okehampton Skatepark Regeneration Group who are working to refurbish it and make it safe for the community to enjoy.”
The skatepark was recently freshened up by local group Men in Sheds ahead of a graffiti session run by Immersion (a virtual reality arcade in Okehampton) to prepare the park for the Skate Jam event on Saturday, May 17.
It was organised to encourage people of all ages to use the park in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour.
The graffiti session involved four local children and took place following a successful bid for POCA (proceeds of crime act) funding provided by Devon and Cornwall Police.
During the Okehampton Skate Jam event there were lots of fun activities for families to enjoy, including a climbing wall, a DJ set, creative activities with the Girl Guides, football and timed bike trials.
There were also skate and scooter competitions with cash prizes using a grant provided by Okehampton United Charities and free food available to visitors, courtesy of Okehampton Community Kitchen.
PCSO Sean added: “We would like to say a huge thank-you everyone who came to support the event.
“We were overwhelmed by the support we received from local charities, business and youth clubs who provided prizes and helped to organise this fantastic event.
“Over £1,000 was raised, which will go towards much-needed renovations to the skatepark.
“I think the Skate Jam is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together, and this event has really strengthened the relationship between police and the Okehampton community.”
It was announced in May that the skatepark will be redesigned and upgraded with a £30,000 contract awarded by Okehampton Town Council to fund it over the coming years.
Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), Men in Sheds, Okehampton Community Kitchen, Skate Warehouse, Immersion, Okehampton United Charities, and Okehampton Town Council all supported Sean to organise the successful event.
If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, please report it to police by calling 101 or using the form online via the Devon and Cornwall Police website.