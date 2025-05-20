Okehampton firefighters helped tackle a blaze in the Shebbear area that destroyed several farm buildings.
The fire service received multiple calls about the fire just before 3.15pm on Sunday, May 18.
It first sent two fire engines and a water bowser, and later more for a total of six appliances.
By 6.30pm, crews were making steady progress and damping down the fire, and by 10pm they had extinguished the blaze.
A range of farm buildings in a 60-metre by 40-metre area were destroyed.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one compressed air foam jet and one thermal imaging camera to fight the fire.
Firefighters from Okehampton, Crediton, Hatherleigh, Ilfracombe, Appledore, Bideford, South Molton, Torrington and Exeter Danes Castle were involved in the incident.