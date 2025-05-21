Police have thanked members of the pubic for their help in finding a car they were searching for in East Cornwall and West Devon since yesterday.
Police launched their helicopter and issued an emergency appeal for help in tracing the car which contained a man and two children whose welfare was of concern.
A police spokesman said: “Following our appeal and an extensive policing operation to locate a black Nissan Qashqai and its occupants, it has now been located.
“The occupants, who are known to each other, have been found safe by police in North Devon.
“Two of the occupants, both children, have been safeguarded with their family who will receive on going police support. “We would like to thank members of the public for their help.”
The statement said a 37-year-old man, from West Yorkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.
DCI Steve Fleetwood added: “I would like to personally thank the public for their positive reaction to the initial media appeal for sightings, all of which assisted in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.”