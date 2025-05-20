A Devon housebuilder has donated £1,500 to support a local dance project.
Redrow South West, the housebuilder behind the Romansfield development in Okehampton, presented Okehampton Community Dance Project with a donation of £1,500 as part of their Community Fund initiative.
The Okehampton Community Dance Project offers affordable and inclusive dance sessions to children aged three to 18 in the local area.
With a mission statement of ‘passion before perfection’, the group is aimed at children who love to dance but are put off by the structure and financial commitment of a more formal dance school.
Redrow South West’s donation will fund six weeks’ worth of weekly dance sessions for children across three age groups.
The Redrow South West’s Community Fund initiative aims to help local organisations with specific donations to help them continue to thrive and support their communities, with local groups and causes invited to apply for their share of a £10,000 pot.
Ellodie Stott, member of the Okehampton Community Dance Project, said: “We are extremely grateful to Redrow for funding our latest blocks of dance sessions that we provide to the community of Okehampton. The children loved dancing and making friends over the five weeks. Without this kind of funding, the project would not be possible!"
Sian Smith, sales director at Redrow South West, said: “We’re committed to building thriving communities within the local area and we are proud to support local clubs and charities so they can continue to do the wonderful work they do.
“The Okehampton Community Dance Project is an amazing initiative, giving children the ability to learn new physical and social skills in a safe and inclusive environment whilst making friends. We are extremely thrilled to donate the funds to run sessions and be a part of something great.”