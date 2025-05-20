Locals have expressed outrage at the neglect of 21,000 trees that were planted by Network Rail in Okehampton.
The trees were planted in May 2024 as part of the reopening of the Dartmoor Line from Okehampton to Exeter, but a year on the land is overgrown and only a fraction of the trees have survived.
The trees were placed in the first phase of Network Rail’s project to protect the natural environment in and around the train line in Okehampton.
Mary Wilson of Okehampton said: “It is clear to all that this planting has been abandoned and was only carried out in an attempt to get some good press and appease Network Rail’s environmental commitments.
“The land is currently overgrown with grass wrapped around the very small trees. The paper guards have fallen off most of the trees and are scattered around the land, some have even blown onto the roads and blocked drains resulting in localised flooding. There are hundreds of dead trees and many have blown over.”
Twenty one-thousand hazel, hawthorn, oak, silver birch, mountain ash and honeysuckle trees were planted within biodegradable guards on a 6.5-hectare site east of Okehampton near the Fatherford Viaduct.
After the trees were planted last year, Network Rail pledged that “the site will be carefully managed over the coming years to ensure wildlife can thrive”.
The trees and shrubs were supposed to provide habitats for several species including hazel dormice which are classified as vulnerable in the wild but one year on, the trees are struggling to grow with the land going wild.
Mary continued: “It was so lovely to see the trees being planted but it is is now clear they either do not care or are completely incompetent. We have sought advice from reputable tree management companies and they all say the same thing, the trees will die if they are not looked after. They may think this is acceptable but I do not! They all should be ashamed of themselves. We are in the middle of a climate emergency and they all had an opportunity to make a difference.
In response, a spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’re committed to ensuring the trees planted at Okehampton are healthy and maintained, and are working with our contractors to address the concerns raised as soon as possible.”
Contractor RSK is tasked with looking after the area on behalf of Network Rail.
An RSK habitat management spokesperson said: “Habitat management is committed to delivering work of the highest standard for its clients and the communities they serve. The team has conducted a series of site visits. It is inspecting all the plantings and will be carrying out any remedial action necessary to ensure they remain well supported and can continue to thrive.”