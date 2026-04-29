Okehampton Repair Café is calling for new volunteers as it continues its efforts to reduce landfill waste by repairing household items.
The Okehampton Repair Café, which opened in August last year, is looking for additional repairers to join its team. The café operates on the third Saturday of each month at the church hall near the Co-op on Market Street, offering residents the opportunity to have damaged items repaired for a small donation.
According to café founder Jane, clothing repairs are by far the most popular. “We see a lot of jeans needing patches or dresses with broken zips. Small household electricals also come in frequently – things like lamps or hairdryers.”
Volunteers with sewing, knitting or electrical skills are particularly needed. The café currently has five repairers, but demand is exceeding capacity.
One volunteer, Luke, gives his time at both the Okehampton and Hatherleigh repair cafés, specialising in technical items. “I have many years’ experience in computer repair and maintenance, and I’m happy to put these skills to good use,” he said.
Another repairer, Matt, highlighted the financial benefits for visitors. “By prolonging the life of an item, you’re saving people money. Don’t bin it, fix it! It’s better for your wallet and for the planet!”
Beyond repairs, the café has become a welcoming social hub. “The café has such a lovely atmosphere,” added Jane. “It’s a really welcoming space, with coffee, cakes, bacon baps and the Positive News available to keep people feeling upbeat.”
There are also activities at the Craft Corner, led by Beaver Leader Rick and his partner Claire, to entertain children while their parents or guardians talk to repairers.
For information about volunteering at Okehampton Repair Café or other local opportunities, contact [email protected].
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