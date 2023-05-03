With a splendid view overlooking Burrator Reservoir our first tor, the lesser-known Lowery Tor which is found at the bottom of Peek Hill, is no longer marked on modern OS Maps. It was first mentioned by William Crossing in his Guide to Dartmoor. Burrator Reservoir was built in the 19th century in response to the population growth of Plymouth. Building began in 1893 taking five years to complete. Sharpitor which looks like the teeth of a saw was one of the locations used for the filming of War Horse. There are nearby wartime installations. The tor was bought by the DPA in 1984 and five boundary stones inscribed with their initials were erected. Leather Tor is a steep and rocky ridge and not easy to climb so the walkers stayed on the lower reaches. The word leather probably derives from the Anglo-Saxon world hlead meaning steep hill or cliff. Nearby is a stretch of Devonport Leat built in the 1790s to carry fresh drinking water from Dartmoor to the expanding Plymouth Dock renamed Devonport in 1824. Just above the leat is a late Neolithic age platform cairn and cist. The cist, also known as a kistvaen, is a stone burial chamber enclosed by granite slabs topped with a large cover stone. There is evidence of mining activity in the area at Keaglesborough Mine which closed in 1810. The route continued crossing Leather Tor Bridge which was built in 1833 at the site of the medieval Riddipit Steps.