Gables Dogs and Cats Home is appealing for donations so a tiny French bulldog can receive treatment after a hard start to life.
Pip the bulldog puppy was taken in by the Plymouth-based animal shelter after being found abandoned in the freezing cold.
As soon as she arrived it was apparent that little Pip needed urgent veterinary treatment as she was skinny, shaking, struggling to breath and had a swollen abdomen. So she was rushed to Filham Park Vets in Ivybridge.
She had a high temperature and was admitted as an emergency for an X-ray, ultrasound scan and antibiotics.
A spokesperson for Gables said: “Pip was really struggling so we were prepared that she may not make it. Thankfully after five days of intensive veterinary care Pip started to improve. It was established that poor Pip was suffering from a chronic lungworm infection that had caused scarring to her lungs. She was also suffering from Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome or BOAS and desperately needs specialist surgery, when she is fit enough, to enable her to breath normally.”
Poor Pip has also developed a condition called ‘Cherry eye’ which is a common term for prolapse (or popping out) of the third eyelid gland, which will also need specialist surgery to fix.
It is estimated it will cost Gables £4,000 for all the treatment and medication that Pip will need now and into the future, as well as basic care such as neutering, flea and worm treatment and vaccinations.
To support Pip’s treatment you can donate by calling 01752 331602 online via JustGiving – https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/pounds4pip, by www.paypal.me/gablesdogsandcats or via www.gables.org.uk/how-can-you-help/make-a-donation-2
If Gables are able to raise more money that is needed for Pip, the extra funds will go towards helping the other animals in their care.