A jewellery maker from Okehampton excelled at a prestigious event in London.
Corrinne Eira Evans who co-founded the Moon and Moor gallery in the Victorian Arcade, showcased her pieces at Goldsmiths’ Fair for the third year in a row.
Corrinne’s pieces caught the eye of Vanity Fair’s jewellery editor, Annabel Davidson, who selected Corrinne’s work as “one of the ten that most impressed her at this years Goldsmith’s Fair’”.
Corrinne said: “This was an exciting time in my jewellery journey.
“All my creations are inspired by Dartmoor, echoing the ever-changing moods of my surrounding moorland landscape.”
The jewellery designer also was commended by the Duchess of Gloucester, who described her pieces as “beautiful and very wearable”.