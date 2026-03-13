The latest Ofsted report for Okehampton College is now available to view online.
The secondary school was graded as “expected standard” for achievement, leadership and governance, and personal development and wellbeing, but “needs attention” for attendance and behaviour, curriculum and teaching, inclusion and post-16 provision.
Inspectors have advised that school leaders should continue to reduce absence, improve behaviour, support pupils needing extra learning help, ensure effective SEND teaching adaptations, and help teachers close gaps in literacy and numeracy skills.
The school was inspected in January 2026 for the first time since the new Ofsted grading system was introduced. Under this system, schools are graded in seven areas: curriculum and teaching; achievement; inclusion; leadership and governance; personal development and wellbeing; attendance and behaviour; and early years and post-16 provision if offered. Grades awarded are: exceptional, strong standard, expected standard, attention needed, or urgent improvement.
Under the old grading system, schools were given a one-word overall grade: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.
The college was last inspected in 2023 when it was graded “requires improvement.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.