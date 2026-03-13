South West Water (SWW) has pleaded guilty to pollution-related charges spanning six years in Devon and Cornwall.
The prosecution, brought by the Environment Agency, concluded at Plymouth Magistrates Court on Thursday this week. Sentencing is expected on June 4 2026.
Clarissa Newell, Environment Agency environment manager for Devon and Cornwall, said: “Getting to this point and securing these guilty pleas was only possible thanks to years of thorough investigation and hard work by Environment Agency officers. They are committed to protecting Devon and Cornwall’s greatest assets – the beaches, waters and associated habitats.
“Polluters must pay and the Environment Agency continues to do everything in its power to ensure that they do.”
Of the charges, 17 are for illegal discharge activities, including sewage discharges, and one is for failing to take reasonable remedial measures following failure at a sewage pumping station.
The offences took place between January 2015 and July 2021, across five locations: Bodmin, Harlyn, Playing Place, Polperro, and Plymouth. At sewage works near Bodmin, there were 336 illegal spills between 2013 and March 2020. These included sewage discharges into the River Camel, which is designated a special area of conservation and a key habitat for Atlantic salmon, bullhead, and otters.
Between January 2016 and July 2021, untreated sewage was discharged onto Harlyn beach 231 times. At Hooe Lake Sewage Pumping Station near Plymouth, a 2020 incident resulted in a sewage discharge that began on August 28 and lasted for 88 hours, ending on September 1 2020.
Also before the court were several criminal charges relating to spills at Holywell Sewage Pumping Station. SWW previously pleaded guilty to six charges; these will be considered at a later date to be determined.
South West Water was previously prosecuted in 2023 for 13 charges between July 2016 and August 2020, and was fined £2.15m.
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