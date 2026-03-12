Devon County Council has agreed on plans to make short breaks better for disabled children and young people.
Short breaks give disabled children and young people chances to join activities, build independence and social skills, and give families a break from caring duties.
This week, Cabinet Members supported a new Devon Local Area Short Breaks Strategy for 2026 to 2030, along with a new way of arranging services across the county.
The strategy is based on feedback from children, young people, and families about problems with the current system.
Families have said there are not enough choices, some services are missing, access is uneven, and there is too much focus on assessments and direct payments.The new plan will offer more local activities to more families, and extra help will be available when needed.
Approved providers will offer more specialist short breaks, so families across Devon can get high-quality support.
The council will improve information and advice for families, making it easier for them to find and understand support.
These changes will happen gradually over the next few years, using the council’s current short breaks budget. There are no plans for extra funding.
Councillor Richard Jefferies, lead Member for Children’s Service, said: “This new strategy will ensure that we are moving towards delivery of a coherent, inclusive and sustainable short-breaks offer across the county.
“Our current model is dependent on direct payments, and is not consistent with delivering the choice, accessibility or reliability that families tell us they need.“
Families have been clear. They want more age-appropriate opportunities, better information, and more inclusive activities in their local communities.”
The council will keep working with families to develop the programme together.
