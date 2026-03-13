ONE of the most talked about road signs in Devon can be seen on the A377 between Crediton and Exeter, just after Half Moon and before Cowley.
Some years ago the white letters had all been washed out on the Devon Highways sign directing traffic to Langford.
Just weeks after all the letters had disappeared an ingenious artist created a humorous or fictional image on the road sign.
It appears to show a UFO with a laser beam or radiation with an octopus or creature in a sea, however this is just one interpretation - others have a different view.
It has likely been placed there for comedic or decorative effect and the artist is unknown.
Many admire it, with a smile, as they pass the graffitied sign.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.