The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team responded to 40 callouts in 2024, the highest they’ve ever received in one year.
The charity’s team members clock up over 8,000 volunteer hours. This includes 1,062 incident hours, over 4,500 hours of training and the remaining hours spent fundraising or on other operational tasks to keep the team running.
In 2023, search and rescue volunteers were called out 29 times to help those on the moors in need.
The most common types of callouts in 2024 were people who were lost and injured (22 incidents) and vulnerable or despondent people (14 incidents). There were also three stand-downs on route and one callout tor an unexploded WWII device.
The most common injuries the team encountered in 2024 were lower leg or back injuries.