The Movement for Good Awards are encouraging West Devon residents to nominate beloved charities in their randomly selected ballot to win £1,000.
Previous winners of the financial boost include Devon Air Ambulance, the Gilead Foundations Charity and Okehampton District Community Transport Group.
Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, the financial services group which runs the awards, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate over £1 million to good causes each year. We help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”
The Movement for Good Awards have been going for seven years.