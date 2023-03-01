TAVISTOCK’S next spoken word poetry night will take place this Sunday (March 12) at Too Hoopy from 7pm.
This is a monthly free event where everyone from the town and its surrounding areas is invited to come together to enjoy a drink, socialise, listen to poetry and/or perform their own material if they would like.
The event was started by Millie Byrnes and Derren Jasper last year who teamed up with Steve Lewington from Too Hoppy who was happy to provide a performance space.
Millie said: ‘This event has really taken off, we’re delighted there’s been so much interest - who knew we had so many poets in Tavistock!’