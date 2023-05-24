The next All Folky Unplugged session will be taking place at Too Hoppy next Wednesday (June 7).
Running from 7pm to 9pm at the bar on Brook Street, the popular event is continuing to build a small musical community with those in the town and the surrounding areas, gathering together and playing acoustic in the bar space to a small crowd.
Musicians and songwriters perform with no technology or amplifiers, simply using voices and a range of musical instruments which do not need amplification such as guitar, ukulele, mandolin, violin, cello, accordion, harp, harmonica or the drums.
All are welcome to attend and perform.