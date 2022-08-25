News from the courts this week
At Plymouth Magistrates Court this week:
- On Saturday, August 20, Dean Brockington (of Lamerton, Tavistock) pleaded guilty to committing the following offences on March 7 2022: assault by beating to a man in Yelverton, possessing a bladed article (a meat cleaver) in Bere Alston, inflicting criminal damage to a Mercedes Benz to the value of £3,200 and a Citreon C4 in Yelverton and the front door of a property at Pounds Park in Bere Alston. This case has been adjourned until September 21 whilst waiting for legal representation, with the defendant remanded on unconditional bail.
On Wednesday, August 24, Joseph Burbage (of Dousland) pleaded guilty to failing without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test when suspected of driving a motor vehicle when being under the influence of drugs or alcohol (above the prescribed limit) on June 6 2022 in Yelverton. Taking his guilty plea into account, Burbage was issued a community order requiring him to complete 60 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months, fined a total of £180 and disqualified from driving for 17 months (a ban which can be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes an awareness course).
-On Thursday, August 25 Graham Olding (of Tavistock) pleaded guilty to speeding on June 8 2021 on the A386 in Lydford, near Okehampton, after driving a Vauxhall Insignia at a speed exceeding 40mph.Taking Mr Olding’s guilty plea into consideration, four points were added to his driving licence but he avoided a totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances; that the loss of his licence would result in the loss of his business and he was considered unlikely to be able to find alternative employment, with the effect of this loss of business having a significant effect on vulnerable customers for whom he provides a service. He was additionally ordered to pay a fine and total costs of £244.
