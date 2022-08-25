-On Thursday, August 25 Graham Olding (of Tavistock) pleaded guilty to speeding on June 8 2021 on the A386 in Lydford, near Okehampton, after driving a Vauxhall Insignia at a speed exceeding 40mph.Taking Mr Olding’s guilty plea into consideration, four points were added to his driving licence but he avoided a totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances; that the loss of his licence would result in the loss of his business and he was considered unlikely to be able to find alternative employment, with the effect of this loss of business having a significant effect on vulnerable customers for whom he provides a service. He was additionally ordered to pay a fine and total costs of £244.