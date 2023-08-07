Rebecca said: “Gary and Elise who started Country Cheese all those years have decided to hang up their dairy coats and cheese iron this year and take a big step towards retiring. A big step, yes, but don’t go thinking they’re going too far away from cheese which really would be a step too far. The local cheese world might look so different if it wasn’t for everything they have achieved with Country Cheeses. Starting Country Cheeses 33 years ago out of pure passion for locally made delicious artisan cheese, they’ve worked so hard to build strong relationships between customer, cheesemonger and cheesemaker.