This summer volunteers took part in six bat surveys by designing and walking a triangular route and recorded noctule, serotine, common and soprano pipistrelle bat activity. The waterway survey on the River Tavy and one on the Tavistock canal were completed to monitor activity of Daubenton’s bats with a heterodyne bat detector and a torch. This revealed that Tavistock is home to a large number of this rare species of water bat. In fact, the Devon Bat Group also visited the canal site separately to take infrared video and witness these bats along the canal. Inspired by this project, the volunteers have adopted the name ‘Wild Tavi’ for the group in order to organise other wildlife surveys and actions to encourage and track biodiversity. Devon Bat Group said: “Devon is lucky to have some really special bats including Lesser and Greater Horseshoes, Nathusius Pipistrelles and Grey Long Eared bats.”