New Tidy Tavi litter pick game
Monday 7th November 2022 10:30 am
Tidy Tavi and Plastic Free Tavistock Surfers Against Sewage have created an educational litter picking game for children.
The game consists of a 1.5 metre wide, portable square in a low enclosure filled with hundreds of milk bottle tops which children are then challenged to pick up and remove them using a mini litter picker.
The game has recently been trialled at Tavistock Library, faring to strong popularity. Children can simply be left to play alone or as a timed competition between multiple player (including parents) to join in with too.
The game is available for loan. If you are interested, message the Tidy Tavi group on Facebook.
