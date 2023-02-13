A Tavistock mother has created a new social media group in which people can sell, rent or donate used prom-wear in order to help with the affordability of upcoming school proms.
Sarah Bolgiani, who has two teenage daughters at Tavistock College, set up the group to allow people to find prom-wear at a more affordable price and believes this will act as a resonable alternative to the prices of both high street and online retailers who sell formal wear.
Sarah said: ‘If this helps even just a few families, that’s great. I know there are people out there struggling financially right now - prom can be an added pressure for them but it’s a special night for their children to celebrate leaving school.
‘Affordability is important for everyone, I’d hate the thought of any student and their family missing out because they may not have something to wear. Some retailers sell dresses at prices within the range of £300 to £500 but there’s nothing wrong with second hand.
‘I’ve seen they’re doing something similar over in Callington too - I think this could be useful to a lot of parents.’
The group is rapidly increasing in traction, with the number of members having tripled on Monday alone, and now sees frequent daily posts of people selling, renting and donating their former dresses or suits they have previously worn to prom, weddings and other formal events.
Sarah would like to encourage those who offer beauty services such as hair and make up or those who own vehicles such as limousines or hummers to advertise their services or rentals in the group at a lower price than competitors and has also approached Tavistock College and Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust to help spread the word.