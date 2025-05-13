A charity which rescues and rehomes German Shepherd dogs in the Tamar Valley has been given a £1,000 grant.
German Shepherd Rescue Elite has received the funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards..
The charity based at Camelot Kennels near Callington received a grant of £1,000 following overwhelming support from people in the local area.
German Shepherd Rescue Elite was formed with the aim of rescuing and rehoming German Shepherd dogs whilst educating people on the breed and promote responsible ownership.
A spokesperson for German Shepherd Rescue Elite Limited said: “We are over the moon! Every penny of every donation goes 100 per cent to our dogs. Donations like these make it possible for us to keep saving more lives. Thank you.”
“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.
“We’re delighted to donate over £1 million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the asset manager Eden Tree.
“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”
For the seventh year running, Benefact Group is giving away more than £1 million to charities through its Movement for Good Awards.
Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with more than 2,500 Cornwall residents taking the time to put forward charities they care about.
Cornwall residents can keep nominating good causes at https://movementforgood.com.