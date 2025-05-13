A planning application is being considered to convert three floors above the pharmacy in Callington to self-build and custom build flats.
The conversion would form six flats in the Allied Pharmacy building on the corner of Fore Street and New Road in the town centre.
The applicant on behalf of Sharief Healthcare Ltd also needs listed building consent for conversion work on the Grade II listed building which was built in the 18th century.
The existing property and site covers 34 square metres, with the first floor currently used for office and staff areas. The remaining second and third floor levels are unused due to their state of disrepair with “delaminating wall plaster, rotting floorboards and ceiling joists”.
The application states that work is needed to the upper floors “to take action to prevent any further deterioration that would entail restricted use of the building in general”.
Works to the building would include part demolition and removal of internal walls on the ground floor to allow for the works with retention of the pharmacy shop but conversion of current storage to form a staff area.
Plans for the upper three floors include a part demolition and removal of walls to convert the remaining area into the flat units – three on the first floor with one each on the ground, second and third floors.
Externally, the garage and storage area is to be demolished to allow for landscaping with grass integrated with mature trees and a clothes lines.
An heritage impact assessment states: “The proposal offers an opportunity to improve the heritage asset through repair, appropriate intervention, onward maintenance and conservation of the building and its setting.
“The analysis of heritage values shows that subject to good design the building has considerable capacity for change without adverse impact on the significance and heritage values.”