The group met for the first time this month, with their second session taking place last week. Each session sees the group collectively choose a new exercise for those attending to participate in. In the first session, those attending shared memories of their loved ones and discussed how shock has affected them. In the second, they brought pictures of their loved ones, lit candles to celebrate their lives and shared poetry. This week’s session will be about discussing day-to-day diffulties and sharing methods of coping and in doing so, in turn supporting one another.