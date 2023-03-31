The first episode of The Great British Dig which will feature Calstock, has been rescheduled as it has been confirmed that the show is unlikely to be broadcast until the Summer.
The site of a Roman fort in Calstock will be featuring on the TV show and will see presenter Hugh Dennis alongside a team of three archaeological experts and Dr Chris Smart, the archaeologist that found the fort, exploring the site.
The fort is located on a spur above the River Tamar near St Andrew’s Church in Calstock. The Channel 4 team were filming at the site in October and the site was due feature in the very first episode which was going to air on Monday April 10 on More 4, however this date has been pushed back and a new date is yet to be confirmed.