A SPECIAL school for children with autism spectrum condition is on course to open next month in Tavistock.
The refurbishment has neared completion of what was Alexander Centre on Plymouth Road.
Castlebridge is a brand-new special school which is being opened over two sites in Tavistock and Ivybridge.
It will cater for children aged seven to 16 years old, Years 3 to 11 in school.
The Tavistock site will open first, while the main site in Ivybridge is due to open in 2027.
The school will have capacity for 150 pupils in total, with the Tavistock facility – the smaller of the two – able to take up to 30 pupils.
These will be children unable to access mainstream schools because of physical, medical or sensory needs or difficulties with communication, anxiety, attachment, relationships and behaviour.
The new school will be run by The Special Partnership Trust, which already runs several special schools in Devon and Cornwall.
It will have smaller class sizes and a tailored curriculum that provides specialist support to ensure that pupils learn effectively, develop resilience and achieve academic accreditation which is nationally recognised.
Councillor Denise Bickley, Cabinet mmber with responsibility for services that support children with special educational needs and disabilities, said: “I’m delighted that the refurbishment work is nearing completion in Tavistock, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the first of our pupils next month.
“Together with its main school site in Ivybridge, Castlebridge promises to be an amazing setting that will provide the additional support needed by its pupils to help their learning and personal development.”
Ruth Zimmerman, SEN director at The Special Partnership Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working innovatively with Devon to develop and deliver additional specialist school places. Our vision is that every single young person has access to the best education they need, delivered in the best possible environment, so they can thrive, succeed, and flourish no matter what circumstances they face.
“We are immensely proud to be part of something that has the potential to transform the lives of children and young people, enabling us to be a force for good in SEN. This partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring that every child and young person receives the tailored support they need to reach their full potential.
“Through this initiative we can continue to make a positive difference, through innovation, excitement and opportunity.”
