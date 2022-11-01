New off-licence plan for town
Tuesday 15th November 2022 10:30 am
(Pixabay. )
Sovereign Wines has applied for a licence to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 9pm, and on Sunday, from 10am to 2pm.
An application has been made to West Devon Borough Council. Tavistock Town Council licensing committee has indicated support for the application. Cllr Paul Ward, town mayor, told the meeting: ‘I would support an off-licence in the town centre that sells good quality wine at affordable prices. Tavistock is short of somewhere like that.’
The company has a long-standing warehouse on Plymouth Road, in Tavistock, near Tesco.
