Councillor Andy Hutton has been chosen by his council colleagues to step in after the previous incumbent resigned and will be supporting the mayor Cllr Paul Ward until the May council elections.
Cllr Hutton, a previous mayor in 2021/2022 and a retired GP, said: ‘The elections are coming up in May when several members will be stepping down, this will be more than usual. So it’s vital we do our best as councillors to encourage more people to stand for election to fill the roles.
‘We are very aware as a council that we do need to refresh and attract a more diverse membership, including some younger members which will mean new ideas about what will be good for the town and extra energy for the carrying out those ideas which mean a lot to them.’
Cllr Hutton, moved to Tavistock from Manchester because he has family and holidayed in the area for years and is passionate and optimistic about the future.
‘I firmly believe Tavistock has a thriving future, there’s a real sense of community which we need to to harness within the council by ensuring everyone has a voice. There are so many people who feel like me, that Tavistock is a fantastic and exciting place to be and are active in the community.’
He is a magistrate, beekeeper, Lions Club member and keen walker. He said: ‘I understand that younger parents perhaps don’t have the time to be a councillor. Councillors can however, help their community without spending many hours at council business and still contribute ideas.’