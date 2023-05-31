There have been two meetings for the network since forming — the first in April and the second in May, the next on June 26. With approximately 20 members optimism is already rife, with a range of things currently happening or on the cards in Princetown, including the re-opening of The Plume of Feathers in July and the pub’s campsite this month, continuing progress with the new distillery, the Fox Tor Cafe being under new management and many businesses investing in making improvements.