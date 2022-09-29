Suzanne Davies, former parish councillor, said alcohol in the air from the distillery will create black mould on village buildings and added: ‘The distillery business claims most of the village supports it, but that’s not the case. Lots of other villagers say Princetown and Dartmoor is not the right place for another large industrial building. It’s a blot on the landscape. Also, the only jobs that will be on offer are low-wage and there are big claims about bringing in tourists, but where are they going to spend their money here?’