The 85 service, operated by Stagecoach, which previously ran between Barnstaple and Holsworthy, has now been extended down to Tavistock via Launceston as of this month. This route expansion was made possible by a partnership between the bus operator and Devon County Council, who awarded a contract to extend the service to Tavistock under their support.
According to the new timetable, the service will run Monday to Saturday from the Blacksmiths Arms, Lamerton to Tavistock five times daily at 8.09am, 10.54am, 1,44pm, 4.34pm and 7.54pm and from Tavistock to Lamerton four times daily at 8.30am, 11.20am, 2.10am and 5.30pm, with all journeys scheduled to take 11 minutes.
This is the first time that there have been multiple daily services between Lamerton and Tavistock in both directions, with local residents and councillors in Lamerton delighted about the number of new journey opportunites that this new route expansion now affords them, enhancing connectivity to their nearest town.
Times manager Lianne Hunt, who has lived in Lamerton for the last six years, said: ‘This new, regular bus route for the first time is a big game changer for the residents of Lamerton. I have a sixteen-year-old daughter who can’t drive and always needs running into town who will now be making good use of the service. The main road in and out of the village is a dangerous one to walk, so understandably, many residents drive.’
Karen Dreher, another resident of the village, said: ‘If this new service meets people’s needs, it’s clearly a good thing and it may take cars off the road and help to improve the situation with congestion and pollution in Tavistock at commuter times.
‘I know people in the village have indicated they would like a bus service but its survival may depend on the practicality of service times. A great number of people have been used to relying on cars to get in and out of the parish so I hope the service is maintained with people’s use and support. The main road through the village has never been safe to walk, we’ve long complained about speeding, even with a limit in place. It’s a dangerous junction by the pub. We have a speedwatch in place who have recorded people going through the village well in excess of 30mph.’
The full timetable, including all destinations on the new route, can be viewed using the following web link: https://shorturl.at/dpxIO