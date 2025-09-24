A group of sociable Tavistock knitters is selling their colourful creations in aid of Macmillan Cancer support.
One of the talented Knit and Natter group’s more exotic items is a charming green octopus. To win the stuffed toy anyone can pay to guess his name. A draw will determine the correct name and winner.
Jo Wright, group leader, said: “We have a very happy band of talented ladies at the Queen’s Head every Wednesday, 10am to midday, to knit and crochet lots of items to sell for charity. We’re raising funds for TASS (Tavistock Area Support Services),which is ongoing and for our yearly Macmillan appeal. We have mittens, hats and bags and toys.”
Items are for sale on the pub bar, West Street, every day.
