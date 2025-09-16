The eagerly awaited annual Tavistock Goose Fair returns on Wednesday, October 8 with about 200 stalls and fairground rides, expected in the town centre.
The major street event, which takes over the shopping area and main roads into town, dates back to the early 12th Century, when a Michaelmas Fair held every September provided the opportunity for business and animal trading, and was a social event for wives and daughters.
The name Goose Fair originates from farmers bringing their geese ready for fattening for Christmas. When the new calendar was introduced in 1752 the 'loss' of 11 days changed the date of the Michaelmas Fair to October 10 and now the fair is held on the second Wednesday in October each year.
Market traders and community groups will sell their wares and provide entertainment in the town centre and youngsters will flock to Bedford Car Park which will be occupied by the week-long Showman's Guild fun fair.
Other car parks and on-street parking will be significantly reduced on Goose Fair day, so a park and ride scheme is offered.
A one-way traffic will operate with road closures from 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 7, all day ion Goose Fair day on Wednesday, and ending at 7am on Thursday, October 9.
These roads will be closed to traffic: Plymouth Road (from Drake’s Statue to Bedford Square), Abbey Bridge/Abbey Place, Russell Street, Chapel Street, Market Road, Canal Road and Gulworthy slip road (between B3257 & A390).
Car parks will also be closed during the event. Bedford Car Park will be closed from Saturday, October 4, until 6pm on Sunday 12th October for the fair; Chapel Street Car Park closes 5pm Tuesday 7 October until 8am Thursday October 9; Guildhall Car Park closes 2pm on Monday, October 6, until 8am Thursday October 9; Riverside Car Park closes 5pm Tuesday, October 7, until 8am Thursday, October 9 (limited space available for permit holders and Goose Fair traders); Russell Street Car Park closes 4.30pm Tuesday, October 7, until 8am Thursday, October 9 and Wharf Car Park will be closed 5pm Tuesday October 7 until 8am Thursday, October 9.
Bank Street and Brook Street car parks will be open, but Abbey Car Park is reserved for blue badge holders only.
The Bedford Square taxi rank will be closed - temporary ranks operate outside St Luke’s Hospice shop, Duke Street, and outside Newell’s Travel, West Street. Disability pay and display parking in Abbey Car Park (PL19 9AS) operates on Goose Day. Anyone bringing a minibus with disabled passengers should contact the town council - [email protected] - for advice.
Chargeable coach and car parking is available at Tavistock College and Tavistock Football Club, on Crowndale Road. Tavistock College will charge £5 per car with funds going to improve inclusion space and special educational needs outdoor space.
Goose Fair Park and Ride Bus Service will be operate from the following sites (£3 per adult): Yelverton Aerodrome (What3Words = ///shells.disarmed.highlighted); Gulworthy (What3Words = ///scarf.disengage.episode) – The Old Rectory Camping & Holiday Park PL19 8JA and Whitchurch Down (What3Words = ///cornering.fails.shed) . Card payments will be accepted.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.