A creative woman is planning to set up a small-scale community where families and older women can live, learn and share their wisdom together.
Francesca Cassini, 70, is planning to create a new-build ‘village’ of about 50 homes, with around half the residents being women aged 50 and above.
She describes her vision as a Silver Hive, where older women (as ‘wise elders’) will share their experience and creativity while also receiving the energy and perspectives of younger generations.
Her group has drawn up a business plan for a rural property with rental cottages, designed to make life affordable right through to the end of life.
She is happy to hear from any women over 50 who wish to join the village, but to first join the online community called The Silver Tent.
There, prospective residents can explore the ethos and philosophy of the group and discover how they might contribute and benefit through a way of life that values caring across generations, especially for the youngest and the oldest.
Francesca, an energetic entrepreneur with multiple business ventures behind her, said: “I want to stress this is not a commune with communal living. At this stage of life, many of us value our privacy, not sharing a kitchen or bathroom, while still wanting a deep sense of belonging and connection.”
She added: “The idea is for the Silver Hive to be where experience, creativity, and care come together to shape a truly intergenerational, forward-looking community. It’s more than housing - it’s a village of connection.”
Francesca explained she was inspired to create a ‘silver community’, both online and in a village setting, after hearing from many women later in life who felt they no longer had anything to offer after retirement or children leaving home.
“Within our online community we’ve discovered how much women really do have to give - far more than society assumes. Many have lost their confidence and sense of worth, which often impacts their health. But when given a space to share wisdom and creativity, everything changes,” she said.
“For instance, we had one 50-year-old who was ill and posted videos about her health journey. She kept apologising, but even at the very end of her life she made us laugh, lifted us, and reminded us how powerful it is to be real and present together.”
The Silver Hive village will also include a mix of families and couples and will host retreats, respite stays, forest schooling, festivals, and even alpaca trekking ‘always alive with possibility’.
Residents will be encouraged to contribute in ways meaningful to them. Francesca said: “We’re different because we value age and legacy. The memories, skills, and pre-digital experiences of our elders are urgently needed in today’s fragmented world. Each resident, especially our elder women, will be supported to create a silver legacy project to pass on.”
Francesca’s own legacy is an AI initiative designed to serve the community, blending technology with wisdom traditions. She lives in Tavistock and Wales, and has previously founded businesses rooted in spirituality and sustainable living.
The Silver Tent Face Book group website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheSilverTent Francesca can be contacted by email: [email protected]
