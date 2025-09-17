A young shining example of a dedicated volunteer has been thanked for selflessly spending his spare time working at Tavistock Museum.
Seth White, 15, has been an ‘outstanding’ volunteer helping with all aspects of the museum, including designing and setting up a display on the history of Tavistock’s former ironworks. He has learned almost every operational aspect of the museum to such an extent that he has been able to open and shut the building with all the duties that involves.
Seth, 15, of Tavistock, has completed six months in his weekly role as part of his Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) silver award for which he has to carry out a certain number of hours as a community volunteer. He also completed a week’s work experience in the museum for his school curriculum.
To mark the ending of his work, he was presented with a t-shirt, a thank you card and a framed Tavistock Times article covering his dedicated and diligent service.
Lesley Holliday, museum manager, said: “Seth has fully immersed himself in all aspects of the museum. He has found it much more complex than he imagined, but that hasn’t stopped him learning as much as he can. He has been enthusiastic and keen to be as professional as a volunteer can be.
“He even dedicated himself to the simple-sounding closing and opening procedures which involve many steps and which have to be done carefully in order. I’m pleased to say we could easily have trusted Seth to do that on his own, if needed.
“We’ve noticed he has developed as a person and is far less reticent than when he started, which includes talking to visitors as part of the welcome process - not always easy for youngsters. His dad also said Seth was now more confident with people he did not know.
“Seth will be missed and the high esteem in which he is held is demonstrated by him having this presentation - which we don’t do for everyone.”
Tasks Seth has taken very seriously include taking museum environmental readings such as humidity which is important in the preservation of collections.
For his big project of setting up part of the iron foundries display, he ensured the iron display items were in good condition and also researched the history. He has also been involved in collections care generally.
The Tavistock College student has studied GCSE history and plans A-level history. As well as joining the museum staff and fellow volunteers after school Seth also gave up an hour of his school holiday each week for the DoE award.
Seth said: “It’s really nice to have these gifts. I’ve really enjoyed coming to the museum and learning a lot. It’s been a lot more complicated to look after the collections with all the readings you have to take. I found it interesting seeing behind the scenes and realising how much hard work goes on to keep it all going.”
Lesley said it was rewarding supporting Seth and other of the youngest teenage volunteers as they learned general skills from their museum experience that could be transferable to the workplace.
