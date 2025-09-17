Youngsters in Torridge and Tavistock have healthier teeth than the average ac England, says a charity campaigning for improved food provision.
The Food Foundation researches why the UK food system is failing to deliver the best outcomes for citizens and the environment and to drive change in food policy and business practice to ensure everyone can access healthy and sustainable food.
The charity’s research shows only about seven per cent of 10-11-year-olds in Torridge and Tavistock had tooth decay in 2022, while the average stood at ten per cent in England and this figure varied greatly nationwide, from 40per cent to 1.5per cent.
The Food Foundation reveals ‘shocking’ health and dietary inequalities across England, with dental decay, obesity, diabetes and shorter life expectancy afflicting deprived constituencies.
While 31per cent of Year 6 children were living with obesity in the West Midlands, this number fell to just 11per cent in the East of England for example, while in Torridge and Tavistock, this was 23per cent.
The charity called on the government to target action where needed most, after Sir Keir Starmer pledged to create the healthiest and happiest generation of children ever’.
Funded by the Nuffield Foundation, using government data and calculated by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, The Food Foundation's new Health and Diet Inequalities Dashboard includes updated estimates of the health status of people across the country.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: " We will create the healthiest generation of children ever, limiting kids’ access to fast food and cracking down on junk food advertising.
"We are launching a world-first partnership with retailers and manufacturers to help families make healthier choices and reforming the soft drinks industry levy to ensure it reduces sugar consumption.
"We are rolling out supervised tooth brushing for three-to-five-year-olds in the most deprived communities and have introduced 700,000 extra urgent dental appointments."