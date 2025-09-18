Traffic chaos looks set to continue in the centre of Tavistock for a third week as work to upgrade gas pipes is delayed.
Wales and West Utilities says it has paused the work, which is causing long tailbacks in Plymouth Road and Abbey Place, for a further assessment of the area by an archaeologist team.
The gas network upgrade is taking place near the 500-year-old Abbey Chapel and other historic buildings.
Work started on September 8 was due to be finished by Sunday (September 21) but has been extended until September 26.
Wales & West Utilities programme controller, Nathan Trower said: “We worked closely with Devon County Council and Historic England prior to starting these works to ensure we upgrade the gas main safety, while also being careful not to disturb the historic buildings and monuments around it.
“Due to unforeseen complications, we’ve needed to pause our work for a further assessment of the area by an archaeologist team.
“We’re continuing to work with Historic England so we can resume as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this will mean our work will now finish later than initially planned, and we anticipate we will now finish by the end of next week.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause. We know working on roads like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to upgrade the network and to keep the gas flowing safely.”
Long queues and diversions are impacting businesses in the town.
“The town is dead”, said one shop owner, while others were not sure if the bad weather had played a part in that.
Some were looking on the bright side and said they were glad that original scheduled dates for work in May and then August were delayed as it had avoided the busy summer season.
Local businessman John Taylor said the retailers were suffering badly.
“When they started off there was a four way crossing which delayed traffic even more,” he said. “At least someone suggested they stop traffic coming down Drake Road and now there is only a 15 minute wait rather than half an hour.”
He questioned why the work could not have been done overnight.
One shop owner said she had not noticed a reduction in customers given it was September and trade dropped off then anyway but getting to work had been “a pain” with a 15 minute diversion.
“Fingers crossed it finishes soon,” she said.
