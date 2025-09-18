A veteran farmer is staging another of his annual, charity tractor runs at Tavistock on Sunday October 12.
Supporters and tractor drivers are asked to meet at the Red & Black Social Club, at Crowndale at 10.30am for an 11am start. Funds will be raised through a £10 entry fee per tractor and £5 per person. Refreshments will be sold.
The 26-mile route takes tractors over Whitchurch Down, Peter Tavy, Brentor, Lamerton, Mill Hill and return to the start at about 1pm. Supporters are encouraged to cheer along the route.
Farmer Elon Ellicott is organising the event in memory of his sister Eve and Mum Denzy, who died of cancer and the event will donate proceeds to Macmillan Cancer Research. Further details on 07831266847.
