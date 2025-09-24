Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir are hosting a joint concert with their special guests Launceston Male Voice Choir.
The concert takes place at St. Eustachius Church in Tavistock, this Saturday (September 27) starting at 7.30pm.
The choir will be under the baton of musical director Sarah Gard with the Launceston choir led by their musical director Jonathan Mann.
A spokesperson for the Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir said: “Each choir will be performing a number of items on their own and then the joint choirs will perform some joint items together.
“The concert will conclude, as is traditional for Cornish Male Voice Choirs, with the hymn "Morte Christe" ("When I survey the wondrous cross"), in four-part harmony. Always an inspiring way to finish the concert.”
The concert, compered by John Chapple, is in support of Children's Hospice South West.
Tickets are £10 (under 14 free) online from www.tamarvalleymvc.com or from Tavistock Visitor Information Centre; Book Stop, 3 Market Street, Tavistock or by cash or card at the door.
