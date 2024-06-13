AN ELEGANT black Victorian dress has been uncovered in a surprise find among Tavistock Museum’s donated items.
Lesley Holliday, museum deputy manager, found the dress when sorting out items following the resurrection of the museum after major structural repairs.
She said: “We’re beginning a new era with the museum after its reopening, now the building repairs have finished, so, we’re getting through the donated items and deciding what we can exhibit.
“I was really surprised that we had this beautiful dress. Our jaws dropped when unfolded it and we saw it was a black long dress with a neck, and lace over the shoulders and sequin and embroidery decorations on the lower skirt and collars and neck. We knew we had a real treasure.
“We don’t know what it would have been worn for, perhaps a wedding dress, because they did marry in black sometimes. or perhaps an evening dress. They were certainly very slim and petit then, because the waist is incredibly narrow. We couldn’t fit it on our average size mannequin, so we fitted it on out slimline version, but even then it only just fitted. It’s a very striking addition to our exhibits.”
The dress is on display along with a wedding shawl and shoes and modesty panels during June, July and August.
Tavistock Museum is looking for more volunteers to help with supporting the exhibits and other work. Anyone who has interest in bringing history alive and might have a passion for a particular aspect can contact i[email protected]