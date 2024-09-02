Lisa said: “Ben’s death came as a total shock. The first thing I knew about it was when two police officers knocked on my door and told me he’d committed suicide. There was no clue that he was in danger of doing that. Like most men, he didn’t talk about what was troubling him. He had treatment previously, but this treatment didn’t stop him taking his life. We loved each other and he was a charmer with the women. But he obviously had issues and I did call the unit treating him to tell them he’d died, but they didn’t want to know.”