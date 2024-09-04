“If we truly want to see the economic benefits of the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, with its key sites at Langage Business Park and the new town of Sherford, we must see the delivery of a metro railway line linking Plymouth with Tavistock and Ivybridge, including a stop in Plympton. It would also enhance connectivity for the Dartmoor villages, now a key part of South West Devon, following the recent parliamentary boundary changes.