However, some things he could not plan for: “The weather was so bad that even though I had a crossing point in mind for the East Dart river, I did not expect it to be impossible to cross where I’d planned. So, I got wetter and exhausted plodding up and down the boggy banks looking for a safe crossing. Eventually, I had to settle for the least worst option and make sure I was safe if I fell in. So, I leapt across and just managed to scramble up the opposite bank. Very cold and wewt, I set up my tent and got into dry clothing and with hot food and coffee, eventually warmed and dried. But it was a hairy moment.”