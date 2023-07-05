Calvin Tucker, the paper’s campaigns manager, will speak about how the ‘media war’ on the left of politics can supposedly ‘fight back’ against ‘corporate’ media. Calvin said: “As the strike wave continues to engulf Britain, the corporate media have stepped up their attacks on unions and the left of politics. Why does the media hate the left with such passion? And more importantly, what can we do to change the narrative, popularise socialist solutions and build an alternative media.”